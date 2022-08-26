Arvind Kejriwal Calls BJP "Serial Killer Of Governments", Wants Trust Vote

Arvind Kejriwal questioned how the BJP had so much money to buy MLAs.

Arvind Kejriwal today called the BJP a "serial killer of governments" and said he wanted to face a trust vote just to prove that the party had failed to lure a single Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA.

The AAP government will bring a confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly on Monday, sources say.

"I want to bring a confidence motion to show that the BJP has not been able to break away a single MLA," Arvind Kejriwal said, addressing a special session of the Delhi assembly.

AAP has called the session to discuss what it alleges is the BJP's "Operation Lotus" in Delhi to topple the Arvind Kejriwal government and the investigations targeting its leaders like Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been charged over allegations of corruption in the Delhi liquor policy.

Mr Sisodia has alleged a BJP offer to drop the cases against him if he crosses over.

Yesterday, Mr Kejriwal called a meeting of MLAs in a show of strength at his home; 53 of 62 AAP MLAs showed up and the rest were accounted for, he said.

"The CBI tried everything but not even 25 paise was found at (Mr Sisodia's) home. The next day a BJP leader approached Manish and said that we'll make you the Chief Minister and give you 20 crore each to break away from AAP. Manish rejected it and BJP tried to reach out to other MLAs. Each of my MLAs is a diamond - they can't be bought," Mr Kejriwal said.

AAP alleges that the BJP is trying to break away 40 of its MLAs and that it has offered Rs 20 crore to each.

"The BJP has dismantled several governments and now they have turned toward Delhi. There is a serial killer of governments in our country. The pattern is the same," Mr Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Chief Minister accused the BJP of buying 277 MLAs to bring down opposition governments in recent years.

"277 MLAs have been bought by BJP in recent years, Rs 5,500 crore has been spent by the BJP in operation lotus, Rs 800 crore has been kept for Delhi," he charged.

Mr Kejriwal questioned how the BJP had the money to buy MLAs.

"All the money coming from costly oil, fuel, basic necessities is being used for buying MLAs. All this money from GST (Goods and Services Tax) and inflation is being spent for two things - buying MLAs and to write off loans of billionaire friends of the government," said Mr Kejriwal.