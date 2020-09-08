Arvind Kejriwal Launches Online System To File Consumer Complaints

Arvind Kejriwal: "Online system for filing consumer complaints will prove to be a milestone"

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched an online system for filing complaints in consumer courts and said it will prove to be a milestone especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said consumers will now be able to file complaints from their homes any time and make payments online. "It will prove to be an important step in the time of COVID-19... We have already been asking people to stay home," the Chief Minister said.

"I have been told that Delhi is perhaps the first state to start this kind of facility. It will prove to be a milestone and set an example for other states to follow," Mr Kejriwal said, adding that around 7,000 consumer cases in the state commission and more than 8,000 cases in the district courts were pending. "I hope that these cases are settled soon," he said.