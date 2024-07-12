Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail, But To Remain In Jail. Here's Why

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was today granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in a money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) but will remain in jail as he has also been arrested by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI).

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, which had reserved its verdict on Mr Kejriwal's plea on May 17, pronounced the judgment and said he has suffered incarceration for over 90 days.

Mr Kejriwal, also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, was arrested on March 21 by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

The 55-year-old politician challenged the April 9 order of the Delhi High Court, that had upheld his arrest saying there was no illegality about it and that the central probe agency was left with "little option" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation.

Arvind Kejriwal To Remain In Jail

Arvind Kejriwal, however, will remain in jail as he has also been arrested by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the corruption case related to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

Mr Kejriwal has also challenged his June 26 arrest by the CBI and has sought bail.

The Delhi High Court has listed the matter for arguments on July 17.

Arvind Kejriwal was earlier granted 21-day interim bail in the money-laundering case by the Supreme Court on May 10 to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

He was directed to surrender on June 2, a day after the last phase of the seven-phase elections was scheduled to end.

The AAP chief was then granted bail by a trial court in Delhi on June 20 in the case.

However, the ED moved the Delhi High Court the next day and contended that the trial court's order granting him bail was "perverse", "one-sided" and "wrong-sided" and that the findings were based on irrelevant facts.

The high court on June 21 imposed an interim stay on the trial court's bail order till the passing of an order on ED's application for interim relief. The high court on June 25 also passed a detailed order staying the trial court order.

On June 26, he was arrested by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the corruption case related to the alleged liquor policy scam.

The Delhi Liquor Policy Case

The central probe agencies have claimed that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 and that undue favours were extended to licence holders.

The Delhi government brought in a new policy for liquor sellers in the national capital in November 2021. The Kejriwal-led government, as part of the new policy, stopped government outlets from selling liquor and allowed private parties to apply for licence to run stores.

It said the policy would help stop black marketing, increase the Delhi government's revenue, and benefit customers.

The Delhi government, however, later scrapped the new liquor policy and reverted to the old one.