Arvind Kejriwal today defended Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested in a money laundering case, and said the allegations against him are "fake".

"I have read Satyendar Jain's documents myself. All allegations are fake. The entire case is fake. If there was even 1% truth in them, I would have taken action long back. The truth always wins. They have slapped cases on so many of our MLAs, and on me. Satyendar Jain will also be cleared," Arvind Kejriwal said in a statement.