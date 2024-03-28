Arvind Kejriwal's 'Big Revelation' In Liquor Policy Case Likely Today: 10 Points

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED last week in an alleged money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy case. His custody ends today, and the probe agency is expected to seek extended custody at the Rose Avenue court.

Arvind Kejriwal is being held in the lock-up at the agency's Delhi office.

The Delhi High Court turned down the Aam Aadmi Party leader's petition challenging the arrest, and has given the probe agency time till April 2 to present their case.

The ED believes the now-scrapped policy provided an impossibly high profit margin of nearly 185 per cent for retailers and 12 per cent for wholesalers. Of the latter, six per cent - over Rs 600 crore - was recovered as bribes and the money was allegedly used to fund the Goa and Punjab poll campaigns.

The AAP chief's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, in a public address said that Mr Kejriwal will today make a big revelation in the "so-called Delhi liquor policy case".

Mrs Kejriwal said the Chief Minister would reveal the location of "money from the so-called liquor scam".

She also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, over attacks on Mr Kejriwal after he issued directions to Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, the city's Public Works and Health Ministers.

Despite his arrest, the party insists that he will continue as the Delhi Chief Minister. Earlier this week, he issued two orders from the lockup.

BJP leaders vehemently protesting this, have been holding protests across Delhi demanding the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal.