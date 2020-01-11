Arundhati Roy Visits Jamia Milia Islamia, Donates Books To Student-Run Open Library

Arundhati Roy donated the books authored by her

Author Arundhati Roy on Saturday visited Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia and donated books to the open library being run by students.

On December 15, the police had barged into the library of the varsity and allegedly used force against students who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

As a mark of protest, some students started the "Read for Revolution" campaign outside Jamia where regular reading sessions are held.

Ms Roy visited gate number 7 of the University which has become a site of protest against the police action on students and donated the books authored by her.

She also addressed the students and raised slogans of "Inquilab Zindabad", "Jamia Zindabad", "JNU Zindabad".