Amid Clashes, Arunachal Pradesh Scraps Permanent Residency Move

The announcement came after daylong protests during which Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein's private house was torched and the police fought a pitched battle with a mob bent on targeting Chief Minister Pema Khandu's house in Itanagar.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 24, 2019 18:45 IST
Violence broke after state decided to give permanent residency status to 2 tribes.


Itanagar: 

After three days of protests, vandalism, arson and the loss of a life, the Arunachal Pradesh government today scrapped the plan to give permanent resident status to two tribes from outside the state.

The state capital and its adjoining areas continue to be under curfew. The army and six companies of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police have been deployed to restore law and order.

The state capital and its adjoining areas continue to be under curfew. The army and six companies of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police have been deployed to restore law and order.

