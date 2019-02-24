Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister's Home Set On Fire As Protests Escalate

The police had to open fire, and unconfirmed reports say many had been injured.

Violence broke out in Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar for the third straight day over the state government's decision to give permanent resident status to two tribes from outside the state. A pitched battle started outside the private residence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu when a mob attempting to target it was confronted by the security forces. The police opened fire, and unconfirmed reports say many people have been injured. In the afternoon, an agitated mob stormed the private residence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowma Mein, ransacked it and set it on fire. They also torched a large number of vehicles parked in the compound of his office.

Curfew is in place at Itanagar and adjoining areas and the army has also been deployed. Six companies of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police were also brought in to restore law and order.

#WATCH Permanent residence certificate row: Violence broke out in Itanagar during protests against state's decision to grant permanent resident certificates to non-#ArunachalPradesh Scheduled Tribes of Namsai & Chanaglang; Deputy CM Chowna Mein's private house also vandalised. pic.twitter.com/FrcmqWbL8c — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2019

"The situation is very tense and uncontrollable. The state is taking all steps to calm the situation," Home Minister Kumar Waii was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

The violence had started on Friday during a 48-hour shutdown by students in protest against the Pema Khandu government's decision to table a report in the state assembly on the matter. The police had opened fire as protesters threw stones at government vehicles and offices.

A man who tried to enter the civil secretariat died in the firing, another suffered a bullet injury in his leg. Several security personnel and protesters were also injured in clashes that broke out in Naharlagun.

The civil society and students are up in arms against the government's move to give permanent residential certificates to Namsai and Changlang tribes. The two tribes, though on the list of Scheduled Tribes, do not belong to the state.

The protesters contend that the committee -- headed by Environment and Forest Minister Nabam Rebia - submitted its report without verifying the facts properly, and it should be rectified before being tabled in the assembly.

The government, in view of the situation, had taken a rain check on presenting the report in the assembly.