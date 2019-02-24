Live Updates: In Arunachal Pradesh, 1 Killed, Deputy Chief Ministers House Under Attack

Protesters in Arunachal Pradesh have burnt down the bungalow of Chowna Mein as anger and unrest continues against the state government in Itanagar.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 24, 2019 16:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Live Updates: In Arunachal Pradesh, 1 Killed, Deputy Chief Ministers House Under Attack

Tension continues to simmer in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar.

The situation in Arunachal Pradesh has taken a turn for the worse with the state government suddenly climbing down in the face of violent protests and declaring that it will not implement the report granting Permanent Residency Certificates to six communities living along the Assam-Arunachal border.

Protesters in Arunachal Pradesh have burnt down the bungalow of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein as anger and unrest continues against the state government in Itanagar. Chowna Mein was moved out from state capital Itanagar and shifted to Namsai district early Sunday morning.

Security forces resorted to blank firing as the the unruly protesters defied curfew and marched towards Chief Minister Pema Khandu's residence.The protesters also torched and vandalised two police stations in Itanagar and adjoining Naharlagun, while a police superintendent officer was reportedly injured.

Authorities on Saturday imposed an indefinite curfew in Itanagar and Naharlagun as demonstrators protesting against the government's move to grant PRCs to non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe communities went on a rampage, indulging in arson and stone pelting.

Here are the LIVE updates of Arunachal Pradesh protest:


Feb 24, 2019
15:49 (IST)
6 Companies Of ITBP Have Been Deployed In Itanagar 

6 companies of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been deployed in Itanagar to restore law and order situation.
Feb 24, 2019
15:44 (IST)
Police Superintendent Officer Reportedly Injured

The protesters also torched and vandalised two police stations in Itanagar and adjoining Naharlagun, while a Police Superintendent officer was reportedly injured.

Feb 24, 2019
15:42 (IST)
Protesters Defied Curfew And Marched Towards Chief Minister's Residence

Security forces resorted to blank firing as the the unruly protesters defied curfew and marched towards Chief Minister Pema Khandu's residence. "The situation is very tense and uncontrollable. The state is taking all steps to calm the situation," Home Minister Kumar Waii told IANS.
Feb 24, 2019
15:37 (IST)
Police Station And A Fire Station Vandalised

Police station and a fire station vandalised after violence broke out during a strike called by 18 student and civil society organisation  against state's decision to grant permanent resident certificates to non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes of Namsai and Changlang.

Feb 24, 2019
15:31 (IST)
Tension Continues To Simmer In Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar

Tension continues to simmer in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar and its adjoining areas in the wake of a man's death in clashes that broke out between police and agitating members of the tribal community on Friday.
No more content

Trending

Arunachal PradeshChowna MeinAssam-Arunachal border

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Aero IndiaChanda KochharLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2H

................................ Advertisement ................................