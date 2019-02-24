Live Updates: In Arunachal Pradesh, 1 Killed, Deputy Chief Ministers House Under Attack

Tension continues to simmer in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar.

The situation in Arunachal Pradesh has taken a turn for the worse with the state government suddenly climbing down in the face of violent protests and declaring that it will not implement the report granting Permanent Residency Certificates to six communities living along the Assam-Arunachal border.

Protesters in Arunachal Pradesh have burnt down the bungalow of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein as anger and unrest continues against the state government in Itanagar. Chowna Mein was moved out from state capital Itanagar and shifted to Namsai district early Sunday morning.

Security forces resorted to blank firing as the the unruly protesters defied curfew and marched towards Chief Minister Pema Khandu's residence.The protesters also torched and vandalised two police stations in Itanagar and adjoining Naharlagun, while a police superintendent officer was reportedly injured.

Authorities on Saturday imposed an indefinite curfew in Itanagar and Naharlagun as demonstrators protesting against the government's move to grant PRCs to non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe communities went on a rampage, indulging in arson and stone pelting.

Here are the LIVE updates of Arunachal Pradesh protest: