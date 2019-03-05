Opposition Parties Demand Resignation Of Arunachal Chief Minister

The opposition said the ruling government has lost its right to be on chair. (File)

Opposition parties in Arunachal Pradesh have demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu over violence in the capital complex on the permanent residence certificate (PRC) issue in which three people were killed and many injured.

A meeting of Opposition parties took place in Itanagar under the chairmanship of former chief minister Gegong Apang, who recently joined the Janata Dal (Secular).

The meeting was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Takam Sanjoy, National Peoples Party (NPP) legislature party leader Tanga Byaling and Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) president Kahfa Bengia.

APCC chief Sanjoy said it was decided that a 15-member delegation would meet state governor soon to submit a memorandum.

"Ouster of Khandu will be focal point and the governor should dismiss his government in case of his failure to do so, institute a commission of inquiry headed by either a sitting high court judge or retired chief justice and declare Risso Tari, Viki Ruja and Tsering Wangdi who were killed in firing for PRC as martyrs," Mr Sanjoy said.

He said: "the ruling government has lost its right to be on chair for creating the rampage by approving to grant PRC to non-Arunachalees living in the state ... without realising the sentiment of the masses."

North East in-charge of JDS Okon Daggang, Congress Legislature Party Leader (CLP) Takam Pario, Congress MLA Mario Tado, PPA secretary general Kaling Jerang also attended the meeting.