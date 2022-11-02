Arunachal BJP MLA Jambey Tashi Dies At 48, Chief Minister Pays Respects

Arunachal BJP MLA Jambey Tashi is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son

Arunachal Pradesh BJP MLA Jambey Tashi died at 48 after a brief illness, the family said today. Tashi was the brother of Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Tashi was a three-time BJP MLA from Lumla constituency of Tawang district. He held the post of adviser to the Arunachal Planning and Investment Minister.

"Demise of brother Shri Jambey Tashi ji, Hon MLA of Lumla Assembly Constituency is a huge personal loss to me and I am so deeply pained at this tragedy. I join the family in my prayers for the departed. Dear Brother, may you attain supreme bliss of Nirvana. Om Mani Padme Hum," Mr Khandu tweeted.

The Chief Minister said the once remote and undeveloped constituency of Lumla has today turned into one of the most developed in the state. "You have to see Lumla and its adjoining areas to realise the transformation that Tashi brought," Mr Khandu said.