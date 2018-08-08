Arun Jaitley To Visit Rajya Sabha For Deputy Chairman Election

This will be Arun Jaitley's first appearance in parliament in Monsoon Session (File)

Leader of the Rajya Sabha Arun Jaitley, who stepped aside as finance minister in May to undergo a kidney transplant, is likely to attend the House on Thursday to participate in the election

for the Deputy Chairman's post, sources said.

This will be Mr Jaitley's first appearance in parliament during the ongoing monsoon session.

"Jaitleyji will be present in the house tomorrow to participate in the voting," a source said.

Mr Jaitley, 65, stopped attending office in the beginning of April. He underwent a renal transplant operation on May 14. On that day, the charge of his ministry was given to Minister for Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal on an interim basis.

Mr Jaitley, a Rajya Sabha lawmaker since 2000, was re-elected to the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh in March.

Mr Jaitley had undergone a bariatric surgery soon after the BJP government came to power at the Centre in 2014. The surgery was to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition.