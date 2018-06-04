Arun Jaitley Returns Home After Kidney Transplant

In a tweet, Arun Jaitley thanked his doctors, the nurses and paramedics who took care of him at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

All India | | Updated: June 04, 2018 15:29 IST
Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on May 12.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley is back home after a three-week stay at Delhi's AIIMS hospital for a kidney transplant.

In a tweet, Mr Jaitley thanked his doctors, the nurses and paramedics who took care of him at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Mr Jaitley, 65, was admitted to the hospital on May 12, and the surgery took place two days later. After the surgery, he spent some time in an isolation ward to avoid infection.

During his hospital stay, the senior minister wrote a Facebook post on four years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.When Mr Jaitley was in hospital, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal was given the additional charge of the finance ministry.

Mr Jaitley shared details of his condition through a tweet on April 6 and went through dialysis for about a month. He had a kidney transplant after that.

In September 2014, Mr Jaitley had bariatrics surgery to treat weight gain because of a long-standing diabetic condition. The surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but he had to be later shifted to AIIMS because of complications.

