Arun Jaitley Back As Finance Minister, To Attend Meet On Pulwama Attack

Arun Jaitley will attend a security meeting on the Pulwama attack today

Arun Jaitley, who had passed on the charge of the Finance Ministry while receiving medical treatment in US, has resumed office. He will attend a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security today to discuss the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama that left nearly 40 troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) dead and many critically injured.

Yesterday, after the attack, he had said India would retaliate, tweeting that "terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act".

A suicide bomber had rammed a car into a bus carrying the CRPF troopers in the deadliest attack in decades on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack. The Indian government accused Pakistan of letting terrorist groups operate from its soil and called on it to take action.

Islamabad said it rejected the suggestion it was linked to the attack.

The explosion targeting the CRPF convoy of over 70 vehicles carrying more than 2,500 men was heard from several kilometres away.