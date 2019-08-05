Former IAS Officer Slams Centre's J&K Move, Calls It 'Regressive'

Wajahat Habibullah said the timing of the decision was also incorrect.

The government's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 is a "regressive and unwise" step as it will reduce the power of the common man who will be part of a Union Territory now, retired IAS officer Wajahat Habibullah said on Monday.

Mr Habibullah, who had served in various districts of the state, said he was unsure as to how the new step of the Modi government would help in reducing or checking terrorism in the state.

"This is a completely regressive step. You are reducing the power of the people...if you are making it (Jammu and Kashmir) a UT, then it comes under direct rule of the Union government," he told news agency PTI.

He said the UT categorisation for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will lead to a "CM like Kejriwal" situation, alluding to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim of alleged intervention and non-cooperation by the central government into the smooth running of the affairs of the national capital territory of Delhi.

"I think particularly at this time, when the state is in the grip of unrest, it is an unwise decision," he said.

Asked if the menace of terrorism will be checked after the decision, the former Chief Information Commissioner questioned the rationale.

"How? How does it change the border? How does it change anything? Does it change the borders at all or increase the deployment of forces? How will it change anything, it makes it worse," the retired Jammu and Kashmir-cadre IAS officer said.

There could be resentment against the Union government within the valley which may or may not have been there, he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in Rajya Sabha to abolish special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. After the president issued a notification, it was passed and another bill was introduced to divide the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh - which was also passed by the Rajya Sabha.

