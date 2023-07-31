Arson, Firing In Haryana's Nuh During Religious Procession, Several Injured

The procession was stopped by men on the Gurugram-Alwar National Highway near Nuh.

Violence marked a religious procession in Nuh, adjoining Gurugram in Haryana, today as stones were thrown and cars set on fire. The police had to use teargas shells and fire in the air to control the mob. Internet services have been restricted in the area and reinforcements have been summoned.

The Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, being held by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, was stopped by a group of young men on the Gurugram-Alwar National Highway near Nuh city and stones were thrown at the procession. Shots were also fired. The police said some people were injured but were not able to give numbers yet.

Several government vehicles were vandalised and some private vehicles were targeted by the mob.

Reports say the clash was triggered by an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist.

Sources said Monu Manesar and his associates – known criminals in the area -- had circulated the video a few days ago and openly challenged that he would stay in Mewat during the yatra.

Many are claiming to have seen them during the yatra and the locals allegedly retaliated to it.