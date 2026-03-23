Arrow Pierces Monkey's Neck In Maharashtra, 2nd Attack In 4 Days

A monkey in Maharashtra's Thane district was found with an arrow pierced through its neck and jaw, marking the second such attack in the area within four days. The repeated incidents have raised concern among animal welfare groups and forest officials.

The injured animal, a Bonnet Macaque, was first spotted by residents. The Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA), Thane, reached the site immediately after receiving the alert. With assistance from officials of the Yeoor Range Forest Department, the rescue team safely captured the monkey within 10-15 minutes.

The arrow had entered through the neck and exited near the jaw. The monkey has been moved to an ICU facility, where veterinary specialists are monitoring its treatment.

Investigation Under Wildlife Protection Act

Forest officials suspect that the attack may have been carried out by a hunter.

The Maharashtra Forest Department, Thane Range, has registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and efforts are underway to identify and locate the accused.

Similar Incident Reported Earlier

Four days earlier, another monkey was found severely injured near Sanjay Gandhi National Park. In that incident, an arrow had pierced the animal's abdomen.

Upon receiving a distress call on the helpline, teams from RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) and the Forest Department began the rescue operation. The monkey was sitting high up among trees, making the rescue difficult, but the teams continued their efforts to ensure it received treatment.

Forest officials are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the attacker. Authorities have assured that the culprit will be brought to justice soon.