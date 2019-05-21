2 Arrested With Sand Boa Snakes Worth Rs. 1.2 Crore In Maharashtra

Acting on a tip-off, the police kept a watch on the two men and seized the snakes, worth around Rs 1.2 crore in the illegal wildlife market.

Mumbai | | Updated: May 21, 2019 13:32 IST
Sand boa is used for making certain medicines, cosmetics and in black magic. (Representational)


Palghar: 

Two sand boa snakes, a protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, were seized in Palghar district of Maharashtra and two persons were arrested, police said today.

Acting on a tip-off, the police kept a watch on the two men and seized the snakes, worth around Rs 1.2 crore in the illegal wildlife market, near the Nallasopara railway station on Saturday evening, senior police inspector Jitendra Vankoti said.

The accused - Shashant Mudaliar (32) and Mosin Qureshi (30)- were subsequently arrested, he said, adding that the duo was trying to sell the reptiles.

Sand boas are used for making certain medicines, cosmetics and in black magic, and are in huge demand in the international market.

The two accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, Vankoti said. 



