Arrested Trinamool Strongman Walks With Bowed Head Over 2020 JP Nadda Convoy Attack Case

Imran Hasan Molla, the former block youth Trinamool Congress president for Magrahat West, was arrested on November 5 in connection with the attack on the convoy of then BJP national president JP Nadda at Shirakol in Usthi in 2020.

Last evening, the Usthi police took him to Shirakol and Rajarhat areas to reconstruct the incident.

At that time, Molla, who had been arrested, was seen pleading for forgiveness from people, sometimes with his hands clasped and at other times walking with his head bowed. The residents were left genuinely astonished to see, in such a state, a man who was once a leader who effectively held the entire area in his grip.

Molla is in police custody for nine days. He is considered close to Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee and his personal assistant Sumit Roy. He was also close to Shamim Ahmed, the Trinamool Congress MLA for Magrahat (West) assembly constituency.

On December 10, 2020, a group of protesters attacked the convoy of Nadda in South 24 Parganas' Shirakol. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was also present in one of the vehicles in the convoy.

It is alleged that the protesters threw bricks, stones and even glass bottles at the vehicles.

The windshield of Vijayvargiya's car was shattered by the impact of a stone. The attack reportedly took place while the BJP leaders were going to a meeting of party workers in Diamond Harbour, ahead of the 2021 assembly elections.

The police have now initiated a fresh investigation into the incident. So far, seven Trinamool leaders including Jahangir Khan have been arrested in connection with the case.