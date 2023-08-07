Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister Taken Into Custody By Probe Agency For Questioning

A sessions court granted the ED custody of Senthil Balaji till August 12. (FILE)

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate on Monday took custody of Minister V Senthil Balaji from the central prison in Chennai for questioning in a money laundering case, after a court granted custody to the agency, following dismissal of related petitions by the Supreme Court.

Senthil Balaji, who was lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison, was taken into custody by ED officials. He was taken to the agency's office in Chennai, with personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces providing security.

A sessions court granted the ED custody of Senthil Balaji till August 12. The ED had filed a petition seeking custody of Balaji for five days to question him in the case.

Earlier, the Supreme Court dismissed petitions filed by Senthil Balaji and his wife challenging a Madras High Court order upholding his arrest in the case.

The minister was arrested in June by the ED and he was remanded to judicial custody. Soon after his arrest, he took ill and later underwent a coronary bypass surgery in a private hospital.

