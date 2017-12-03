Principal, Accused Of Sex Assault On 7-Year-Old, Offers Shocking Defence

Highlights Principal allegedly sexually assaulted minor in school toilet He is accused of stripping the minor girl, touching her inappropriately He brushes it off as a "small" mistake, since there was "no intercourse"

The police have registered a case under the Penal Code and various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The medical test of the child has been conducted and the report is awaited. "Further investigation is still going on. This is a serious crime. It is a sensitive crime," said Shivani Tiwari, a senior police officer of Koderma.

A school principal in Jharkhand, arrested for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old, has admitted the crime in front of the media, but brushed it off as a mistake and that too a small one, since there was "no intercourse".S Xavier, who heads a school in Koderma district, had allegedly taken the child - a student of upper KG -- to the school toilet on Wednesday, stripped her and touched her inappropriately. When she started crying, he gave her some money and told her not to report the matter to anyone, the child has said.Arrested and produced before the media by the police, S Xavier said: "Yes I did, but it wasn't such a big mistake. There was no sexual intercourse. Let me be frank, I could not even have done it, I'm old now. It was an accident." The man, who has been sent to jail for 15 days, also said, "I am under a lot of stress. My work is not going well. I have heart trouble. I can't sleep at night sometimes. I have insomnia."The incident took place on Wednesday and was reported to the police on Friday after the child narrated the matter to her parents.The arrest comes days after two teachers of a posh school in Kolkata were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old. The men are the school's PT teachers, who allegedly lured the girl into the toilet by offering her chocolates and then sexually assaulted her."Dushtu Sir" or "Bad Sir" is what the child reportedly said when she picked out their photos from among many others. Abhishek Roy and Md Mofizul were arrested under Sections 4 and 6 of POCSO Act which could attract life imprisonment.