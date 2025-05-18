Russian "Dream Teacher" Forced 11-Year-Old Student To Touch Her, Jailed

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Russian teacher has been jailed for nine years for sexually abusing a student Anna Plaksyuk, 27, forced an 11-year-old boy to touch her breasts and kiss her She forced the child to engage in inappropriate behavior and sent explicit pics

A married school teacher in Russia was arrested and jailed for 9 years for sexually abusing her 11-year-old student. Anna Plaksyuk, 27, reportedly forced the child to touch her breasts and made him kiss her on the lips, according to The New York Post.

Described as a “dream teacher” by parents before, Plaksyuk made the student stay back after class and “stroked his private parts through his clothes”, a court in the Leningrad region of Russia was told.

She also sent her explicit nude pictures to the child and demanded he do the same for her in return.

As per the New York Post, the victim's mother found explicit messages and pictures between the teacher and her son on his son's WhatsApp. She reported the teacher to the school principal in the town of Toksovo in the northern outskirts of St. Petersburg. She accused Plaksyuk of "systematic flirting, stroking, and kissing."

As the scandal came to light, the teacher blamed the boy for starting the sick abuse in November 2023, which continued for four months before she was caught.

Plaksyuk told police that in the months before the assault began, the child had "made compliments to her" and "shown signs of attention."

According to local sources, many parents were shocked by the revelations and didn't think the accusations against her were true.

Colleagues said there was no indication of such a “dark side.”

Plaksyuk was arrested in February 2024 and has spent the past year in pre-trial detention. She has now been sentenced for "violent acts of a sexual nature committed against a person under 14 years of age." She has also been prohibited from teaching for an additional year following her release.