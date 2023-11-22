Arrested Bengal Minister's Health Deteriorates, Expert Team Formed

Jyotipriya Mallick has been suffering from high blood sugar (File)

Arrested West Bengal Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick's health further deteriorated on Wednesday, following which state-run SSKM Hospital formed a medical board to monitor his condition, an official said.

Jyotipriya Mallick, arrested by the Enforcement Department (ED) for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore ration distribution scam, was brought to SSKM Hospital from Presidency Jail after his blood sugar level increased on Tuesday night, he said.

The minister, who was admitted to the cardiology department of the hospital, complained of numbness in the left side of his body on Wednesday morning.

"He underwent an MRI today. We are waiting for the reports. For an overall checkup, we have formed a team comprising one doctor each from neurology, endocrinology, medicine, nephrology, urology, and cardiology departments. They are going to oversee his condition and determine the next course of action," the official said.

Jyotipriya Mallick, who has been suffering from high blood sugar and other ailments, was arrested this October.

