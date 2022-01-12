Arrest Warrant In 2014 Case Against SP Maurya, Who Quit Team Yogi Yesterday

Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh and is set to exit the BJP, now faces arrest over a hate speech he allegedly made in 2014. A warrant for his arrest has been put out in Sultanpur, a day after his resignation.

Mr Maurya had been asked to appear before the court in the case today but he did not show up. He has now been asked to appear before a court on January 24 in a case of inciting religious hate. He was in Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) at the time.

"Goddess Gauri or Lord Ganesha should not be worshipped during weddings. It is a conspiracy by upper caste-dominated system to mislead and enslave Dalits and backward castes," Mr Maurya had said at a gathering.