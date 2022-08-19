Arrest Warrant Against Social Media Influencer For Liquor Stunt On Dehradun Road

Bobby Kataria earlier faced flak for an old video of him showing smoking in a SpiceJet plane.

A non-bailable warrant (NBW) has been issued by a local court against bodybuilder and Instagram influencer Bobby Kataria for sitting in a chair in the middle of a in Dehradun and consuming liquor in full public view.

"We have obtained an NBW against Kataria and a team is being sent to Haryana to arrest him," Cantt police station inspector Rajesh Singh Rawat said.

The NBW had to be issued against Bobby Kataria as he did not respond to three notices served to him in connection with the viral video in which he was seen sitting in a chair in the middle of the road and consuming liquor, he said.

Bobby Kataria, a resident of Haryana, uploaded the video on his Instagram account last week.

A case was registered at Dehradun's Cantt police station against Kataria last week under sections 290 (public nuisance), 510 (drinking in public place), 336 (endangering human life or the personal safety of others), and 342 (wrongfully confining a person) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the IT Act, police said.

He earlier faced flak after an old video showed him smoking on a SpiceJet flight following which Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had ordered an investigation.

SpiceJet had said the smoking incident had taken place on its Dubai-Delhi flight on January 20 when passengers were boarding the plane and the cabin crew members were busy completing the on-boarding procedure.

After investigation, the airline had put the passenger on the "no flying list" for 15 days in February, it mentioned.

According to regulations of aviation regulator DGCA, an airline has the power to ban an "unruly" passenger for a certain period of time if he or she violates any rules.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)