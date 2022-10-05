Pilot Killed In Army Cheetah Helicopter Crash In Arunachal Pradesh

One person was injured in the chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh.

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed in Arunachal Pradesh this morning, killing a pilot and injuring another, said the Army. The army aviation chopper crashed in a forward area near Tawang at around 10 am, they said.

The Cheetah helicopter was on a regular sortie with two pilots on board. Both of them were evacuated to the nearest military hospital, but Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured, died during treatment, said the Army. The co-pilot is under treatment.

"The cause of the crash at this stage is not known. Details are being ascertained," said an army statement.

Another Cheetah chopper of the Army crashed in March this year near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The pilot died while the co-pilot was critically injured.

Late last year. former Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat died in Air Force's Mi-17 V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu. Apart from him, his wife and 12 others also died in the December crash.