'Mesmerising Mechuka': Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Invites Tourists To Snow-Capped Mountains

In a bid to attract tourists, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media platform X on Saturday to showcase the picturesque Mechuka valley blanketed in winter snow.

Sharing stunning pictures of the snow-capped landscape, Khandu called Mechuka, located in the Shi-Yomi district, "a picturesque escape into nature's winter wonderland." He invited visitors to the state, promising "countless of nature's gifts" awaiting their exploration.

Mechukha, situated at an altitude of 6,000 feet, is a popular tourist destination known for its scenic beauty and unique culture. The recent snowfall has added to its charm, transforming it into a winter wonderland.

Mesmerising Mechuka!



Covered with white snow carpet, the landscape in Shi Yomi district offers a picturesque escape into nature's winter wonderland.



Come visit Arunachal Pradesh, where countless nature's gifts await your appreciation. — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 3, 2024

This is not the first time Khandu has used social media to promote tourism in Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier in the day, the chief minister, in another social media post, shared a few snapshots of snowfall in Anini in Dibang Valley district.

"Anini in Dibang Valley has transformed into a mesmerising winter wonderland blanketed in snow. Stunning landscapes with their undulating hills and dense forests have created a serene and picturesque scene. Do come and enjoy the breathtaking panorama," the chief minister said.

— Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 3, 2024

Heavy snowfall has also been reported from the Tawang district of the northeastern state, an official said.

Sela Pass in the district has also been experiencing heavy snowfall in the past few days, he added.

The Chief Minister's social media push comes as the state seeks to revive its tourism industry after the impact of the pandemic. With its diverse landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and unique biodiversity, Arunachal Pradesh offers a multitude of experiences for travelers.