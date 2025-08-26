Video: Boulders Roll Down Hill, Hit Vehicles, Disrupt Road Link In Arunachal

A heavy landslide that occurred Monday afternoon near Sapper Camp, in West Kameng district, disrupted the road connectivity between Dirang and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Vehicular movement came to a complete halt after a landslide struck near Padma Hotel, blocking a stretch of approximately 120 meters.

The video from the site showed utter chaos, with boulders rolling down hills and people running for cover.

"Oye kuch aa raha hai (Something is coming)," shouts a man.

"Back maro, back maro. Aye bhai, back karo, back karo. Back karo, jaldi (Reverse your car. Brother, reverse your car. Do it fast)," shouts another.

"Aur aayega, hato, hato (There will be more. Move away)," said yet another.

People were honking, frantically reversing their cars, some even stepping out of their vehicles and running as boulders continued to fall, shows the video.

Some of the rocks, shows the video, hit the cars.

Restoration work is underway. Traffic, say sources, may be resumed from tomorrow.

At least, two vehicles have been reportedly damaged, however, no human casualties have been reported.