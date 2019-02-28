Army Rescues Over 300 Stranded Tourists From Sikkim's Changgu

The stranded travellers included women, children and elderly people.

The Indian Army has rescued over 300 tourists who got stranded in Changgu and adjoining areas of East Sikkim due to heavy snowfall, officials said on Thursday.

The tourists, travelling in 50 to 60 civil vehicles, were evacuated amid the blizzard and taken to safety on Wednesday.

The stranded travellers included women, children and elderly people.

"There were a number of tourists who required immediate medical care due to the inclement weather and effect of high altitude. They were evacuated in Army ambulances and suitable treatment was also provided," said an official.

The tourists were transported 17 miles from Changgu in Army vehicles and subsequently dropped in Gangtok.