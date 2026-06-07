Army Officer Dies After Falling Into Gorge During Anti-Terror Op In J&K

An Army officer lost his life after slipping from a steep mountain ridge and plunging into a deep gorge during an ongoing counter-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday evening.

The officer, a Lieutenant, was part of the troops engaged in Operation Sherawali, a search-and-destroy mission that entered its 16th day on Saturday.

Officials said Lieutenant Beereshwar Goswami was leading a search party along a narrow ridge line when he lost his footing and fell into the gorge. Despite immediate rescue efforts by his team, he succumbed to his injuries.

The White Knight Corps has expressed grief over the death of Lieutenant Beereshwar Goswami, who lost his life while undertaking operational duties during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General PK Mishra, and all ranks paid homage to the officer, describing his sacrifice as an enduring inspiration for the Army.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps said, "GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks express profound grief on the untimely demise of Lieutenant Beereshwar Goswami, who made the supreme sacrifice while undertaking operational duties in an area marked by rugged terrain, steep cliffs and adverse weather conditions".

The officer's mortal remains will be brought to Air Force station Jammu at 9:45 am where a wreath laying ceremony will be held.

About Operation Sherawali

Launched in late May, Operation Sherawali is underway in the dense forests of the Dorimaal-Gambhir Mughalan belt in Rajouri. It was launched to track down two to three Pakistani terrorists believed to be hiding in the forested area.

Intelligence inputs suggest that three Pakistani terrorists, including a top commander code-named 'Fauji', are holed up in the treacherous, mountainous terrain.

For over two weeks, Army and paramilitary forces have been combing the area, braving rugged slopes, thick foliage and inclement weather.

Troops have established cordons, laid ambushes, and are using drones and tracker dogs to hunt down the ultras.