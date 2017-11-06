Army Jawan Killed In Gun Battle With Terrorists In Kashmir's Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Kandi belt of Aglar area in Pulwama district in south Kashmir following information about the presence of some terrorists, the spokesman said.

All India | | Updated: November 06, 2017 22:03 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Army Jawan Killed In Gun Battle With Terrorists In Kashmir's Pulwama

A civilian suffered injuries in the crossfire, police said

Srinagar:  An Army jawan was killed during an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.

A civilian suffered injuries in the crossfire, a police spokesman said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Kandi belt of Aglar area in Pulwama district in south Kashmir following information about the presence of some terrorists, the spokesman said.

He said the search operation led to a gun battle after the terrorists fired towards the security forces' positions.

"The exchange of fire between the two sides is going on," he added.

On November 2, two Army soldiers were killed and a CRPF jawan suffered injuries in an encounter with terrorists at Samboora in Pampore area of Pulwama. The encounter had ended with the gunning down of a terrorist.

Trending

PulwamaJammu and Kashmir

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................