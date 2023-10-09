Army Jawan Killed, 3 Missing After Avalanche Hits Mount Kun In Ladakh

One soldier died and three are missing after a group of Indian Army mountaineers was caught in an avalanche on Mount Kun in Ladakh, officials said on Monday.

As per Indian Army officials, on Sunday, a contingent of about 40 army personnel from the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) and the Army Adventure Wing of the Indian Army were involved in routine training activities near Mount Kun (Ladakh).

Unfortunately, during their training ascent, the group faced an unexpected avalanche. "Four of our dedicated personnel were trapped underneath. The mortal remains of one person struck by the avalanche have been recovered," they added.

Despite inclement weather and heavy snow pile-up, search and rescue operations continue to locate and recover others trapped under the massive snow deposit, they added.

