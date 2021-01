The ALH Dhruv that crash-landed is similar to this one (File)

An Army pilot was killed after his helicopter crash-landed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday, officials said.

The Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv was coming from Pathankot in Punjab. Another pilot who was injured is being treated at a military hospital.

The helicopter crash-landed at Kathua's Lakhanpur, senior police officer Shailendra Mishra told news agency PTI.