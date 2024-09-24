Army, Forest Team Captures 2 Leopards After 3 Killed In Attacks In Udaipur

A team from the Indian Army was also called in on Saturday to trace the animals. (Representational)

The forest department in Udaipur district, with the help of the Army, has captured two leopards, bringing a sigh of relief to residents of Gogunda town where three people were killed in attacks by the big cats last week, officials said on Tuesday.

The leopards were captured in separate cages on Monday night, they added.

The traps were set following a wave of panic in the community after the rise in deaths due to leopard attacks.

In response to the fatalities, which included a 16-year-old girl, a 50-year-old man, and a 40-year-old woman, the forest department launched a search operation with local police, according to officials.

A team from the Indian Army was also called in on Saturday to trace the animals. Cages were strategically placed at six locations in the area, they said.

Gogunda police station SHO Shaitan Singh Nathawat said the leopards were rescued and transported to Sajjangarh Biological Park in Udaipur city by the forest department team.

Nathawat said prima facie, one of the two big cats, the older one who is lacking teeth, might have been responsible for the recent fatal attacks on humans.

"The animal's inability to hunt its natural prey due to broken or lack of canines likely drove it to attack humans, making it easier for the leopard to seek alternative sources of food. However, the forest officials are examining the matter in detail," he said.

The search operation commenced on Wednesday, and the Army utilised drones for surveillance starting Saturday, the officials said.

Camera traps were also used to capture the leopards' movements, they added.

