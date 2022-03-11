Army Chopper Crashes Near LoC In North Kashmir, Rescue Teams Rushed

An Army Cheetah helicopter carrying BSF personnel crashed in north Kashmir (Representational)

An Army Cheetah helicopter on its way to pick up Border Security Force personnel who were unwell crashed near the Line of Control or LoC in north Kashmir's Gurez Sector today, officials said.

The cause of the crash was not known immediately, the officials told news agency Press Trust of India.

The helicopter was about to land but "drifted away" because of the weather conditions at the time, an official told Press Trust of India.

The chopper crash took place near Gujran Nallah in Gurez Sector in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Rescue teams have been despatched on foot while air reconnaissance teams are looking for survivors, the officials told Press Trust of India.

Further details are awaited.



