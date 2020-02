Reasi Crash: The chopper was on a routine flight.

An Army chopper crashed near Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday. The accident took place at 11:15 am, sources say. The two pilots of the helicopter have survived the crash.

The Chetak helicopter developed a technical snag after which it crash landed, Army officials told news agency PTI.

The chopper was on a routine flight. The crash took place in the Rudkhud area of the district.

More detail awaited.