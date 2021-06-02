Army Chief On Two-Day Kashmir Visit To Review Security Situation

The Army Chief visited units and formations where he was briefed on the current security situation.

Army Chief General M M Naravane arrived on a two-day visit to Kashmir today to review the prevailing security situation in the Union Territory as the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) completed 100 days.

General MM Naravane, #COAS arrived at #Srinagar on a two day visit to #Kashmir to review the prevailing security situation in the Union Territory.

On his arrival at Srinagar, the Army Chief, accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Y K Joshi and Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General D P Pandey, visited units and formations where he was briefed by the local commanders on the current security situation, an Army official said.

He said General Naravane was also briefed about the measures being taken to identify and target the overground workers (OGWs) network involved in radicalisation and recruitment of youth into terrorist ranks.

Efforts to prevent local recruitment and facilitate the surrender of local terrorists were also discussed, the official said.

The arrival of the Army Chief in Kashmir assumes significance as it comes on a day when the fresh ceasefire between India and Pakistan along the LoC completed 100 days.

India and Pakistan had on February 25 this year released a joint statement announcing a ceasefire along the Line of Control, following talks between their Directors General of Military Operations.

General Naravane, while interacting with troops, expressed his appreciation to the jawans and commanders who are battling the dual challenges of Pakistan-abetted terror and the Covid pandemic.

He reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively.

Later, he was briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander on the overall situation pertaining to the LoC and the hinterland, the official said.

The Army Chief complimented the excellent synergy exhibited by all sections of the civil administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces and other security agencies in projecting a "'whole of government'" approach that has resulted in improvement in the security situation conducive for fostering a new era of development in the Union Territory, he said.

In the evening, General Naravane called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here and discussed the emerging challenges and roadmap for long-term peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the role played by the Army in restoring and preserving peace in the Union Territory and providing aid to civil authorities against the pandemic.

