Army Chief Reviews Security Situation Along China Border, Manipur

In his maiden visit to the Northeast after taking over as Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation along the China border in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

In his two-day visit to all Corps formations under the Eastern Army Command, including the Dimapur headquartered 3 Corps, Gen Dwivedi was briefed about the present situation in Manipur, which has seen large-scale ethnic violence in the last one year, Army officials told ANI.

The Chief, who started his tour on Thursday, also visited the Tezpur based Gajraj 4 Corps, where he was briefed on the present situation on the Line of Actual Control with China and the operational preparedness there.

He also reviewed the ongoing infrastructure development projects in Sikkim during visit to the Sukna-based 33 Corps headquarters.

The 3 Corps looks after the Rest of Arunachal Pradesh area while the 4 Corps is the formation in charge of looking after the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

The 33 Corps with its fighting formations in Sikkim and West Bengal looks after the LAC in Sikkim along with other responsibilities.

The Army Chief was accompanied by the Eastern Army Commander, Lt Gen. RC Tewari, during the visit. This was Gen Dwivedi's first visit to northeast after taking over as the Chief of Army Staff in June 30.

