Army Chief Visits Forward Areas In J&K's Poonch, Reviews Security Situation

Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth on Thursday visited forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and reviewed the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness and combat readiness of troops in the region.

The visit, his first to the forward areas in Poonch after assuming office, comes amid heightened security measures in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

The Army chief visited the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps headquarters, where he was briefed by senior commanders on the security situation in the Jammu region and the operational preparedness of formations under the corps, officials said.

General Seth later visited forward locations in the Poonch district and reviewed the security arrangements and operational preparedness, they said.

The Army chief also met senior military officials at the Poonch Brigade headquarters, where he was briefed on troops deployment, the prevailing security scenario and operational readiness.

The top officers apprised the Army chief of the overall security environment and the preparedness of troops to effectively respond to emerging challenges.

General Seth has been on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir since Tuesday. During the visit, he called on LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah and reviewed the overall security situation in Kashmir.

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