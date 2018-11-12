'No Threat Of Revival Of Militancy In Punjab,' Says Army Chief

The Army chief said the people of Punjab would not allow insurgency to grow. (File)

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said Monday there was no "threat of the revival of militancy in Punjab, but said there was a need to stay alert.

"There is not much threat (of revival of militancy) in Punjab, but we need to be alert about it. It is better to be alert than to allow things (to go out of hand)," Rawat told reporters here.

The Army chief responding to a question about the threat of revival of militancy in Punjab after recoveries and arrests of some people in various places of the state and the 'Referendum 2020' campaign started by separatist and pro-Khalistan elements from other countries.

"The governments were fully aware of this and were taking appropriate action. (The) Union government is taking full action on this. We are fully aware of what is happening.

"Punjab Chief Minister (Amarinder Singh) is concerned about this. He is taking action to ensure that this kind of violence does not spread in the state of Punjab," Rawat said.

The Army chief said the people of Punjab, who had gone through this, would not allow the insurgency to grow. "While outsiders will attempt to revive militancy, the people, are very strong, will not allow it."

Asked about the threats issued to him by the separatist group, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), Rawat said he was not bothered by them.



