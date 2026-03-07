Punjab Chief Minister Sends 30 School Principals To Singapore For International Training Programme

Chandigarh, March 7, 2026: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday sent the eighth batch of 30 government school principals for training at the Principal Academy in Singapore. He said the initiative aims to expose educators to global teaching practices and further strengthen the state's public education system.

The Chief Minister took to X (formerly Twitter) and said the principals departed today for Singapore, adding that he wished them well.

"Today, another batch of principals from government schools in Punjab departed for Singapore for training. I met them on this occasion, wished them well, and encouraged them to make the trip a success," the Chief Minister said.

He further said that the initiative aims to provide world-class quality education to children across Punjab.

"Our government's goal is to ensure that the children of Punjab receive world-class quality education. In line with this vision, we are continuously providing international-level training opportunities to our teachers and principals so that they can learn new and modern methods and further strengthen Punjab's education system. Our goal is not just to build schools but to create an education system that empowers every child in Punjab to dream big and achieve those dreams," he added.

CM Mann said that 234 principals in eight batches have been sent to Singapore for training so far.

"To provide world-class exposure to heads of government schools, the eighth batch of 30 principals is leaving for training at the Principal Academy in Singapore from March 8 to 14. So far, eight batches comprising 234 principals and education officers have been sent to Singapore for training," he said.

He added that a transparent selection process has been adopted for the programme, after which verification of the selected principals was carried out by District Education Officers.

"During the training, these principals are acquainted with modern teaching practices prevalent abroad. After their return, they share these practices with students and colleagues so that our students get exposure to global standards of education. This path-breaking initiative is rejuvenating the education system of the state, and these teachers are acting as agents of change by ensuring quality education for students. Such initiatives help upscale the expertise of teachers and ensure that they are well-versed in modern teaching methods so that students can compete at the international level," he added.

300 Students Qualified For Advanced Exams Like JEE, NEET

Expressing satisfaction over students' performance, he said, "It is a matter of immense pride that Punjab has ranked first in the National Achievement Survey conducted by the Government of India, surpassing even Kerala."

He added that students are also being provided specialised coaching for competitive examinations such as Armed Forces preparation, NEET, JEE, CLAT and NIFT.

"Around 300 students from Schools of Eminence and other government schools have qualified for JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET examinations. The AAP-led Punjab government is giving major thrust to strengthening education in government schools," he said.

"In the coming days, a person will be considered rich not by his wealth but by the education acquired by his children. That is why the state government is focusing on providing quality education to every child. It is a matter of great pride that on the eve of International Women's Day, a farmer's daughter from Punjab secured the 15th rank in the UPSC examination. Our government is giving wings to the daughters of the state so that they can excel in every field," Mann added.

The Chief Minister also spoke on a range of political issues, asserting that Punjab will strongly oppose the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, while taking swipes at the BJP-led Centre, the Congress and SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Tata Steel Employment Opportunities

The Chief Minister said that Tata Steel's second-largest plant in India will generate employment opportunities for the youth.

"March 20 will be a red-letter day for Punjab as Tata Steel will begin operations at its second-largest plant in India on this day. The project, being set up at a cost of Rs 3,200 crore, will generate employment opportunities for the youth and significantly boost economic activity in the state," he said.

385 From Punjab Stranded In Middle East

Around 385 residents of Punjab are stranded in Middle Eastern countries due to the ongoing Iran-Israel-US conflict.

"So far, 385 persons from Punjab have been identified as stranded in Middle East countries amid the ongoing conflict. Around 300 of them are stuck in the UAE, while the rest are in other countries of the region," the Chief Minister said.

He said the state government is regularly taking up the issue with the Government of India and reiterated the Punjab government's commitment to ensuring their safe return.

'Vishav Chela' Remark

He also responded to remarks by the US President regarding India buying oil from Russia.

"Those who used to boast that India would become 'Vishav Guru' have instead reduced it to 'Vishav Chela', as the United States is dictating its terms to the country. It is unfortunate that the country's foreign policy and sovereignty appear to be compromised," he said.

Electricity Bill Opposition

The Punjab Chief Minister also announced that the state government will strongly oppose the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

"This is an attempt by the Union Government to usurp the rights of the states, which cannot be tolerated. Electricity, health and education are state subjects and the Centre has no right to interfere in them," he said.

The Chief Minister also criticised the Congress for boycotting the Governor's address.

"Some self-proclaimed seasoned politicians are indulging in theatrics to hog media attention as they cannot digest that Punjab is back on the path of progress and prosperity," he added.

Taking a swipe at Sukhbir Singh Badal, he said, "Sukhbir Singh Badal is living in a fool's paradise and building castles in the air to mislead people. The people of Punjab are well aware of the past record of such leaders and will never allow them another chance to ruin the state."

Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains and others were also present on the occasion.