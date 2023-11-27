Arms, Ammunition Recovered In Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, 2 Arrested

Four hand grenades were recovered

Two persons were apprehended on Monday after arms and ammunition were recovered in the Kupwara district, according to an official statement issued by the Indian Army.

Indian Army said that under Operation GUSHI, a Mobile Vehicle Interception Post (MVIP) was established at Gushi Bridge in Kupwara.

In a post on X, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, "In a Joint Operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on specific intelligence, a Mobile Vehicle Interception Post (MVIP) was established today at Gushi Bridge at Kupwara where two suspected individuals were apprehended."

"Four hand Grenades, one Pistol with ammunition along with other incriminating materials were recovered," it added.

Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)