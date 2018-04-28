Armed Robbers Loot Marriage Party, Kill Bride In Uttar Pradesh

The incident occurred near Matore village, under the Dorala police station area, of Meerut last night, they said, adding that the groom and four others were injured in the attack.
The victims were returning to the district after the wedding ceremony in Ghaziabad district, officials said.
Six armed men, in two cars, intercepted the marriage party while it was on its way back.
Farhana was killed after she resisted the robbers, Senior Superintendant of Police Manjil Saini said.
Jewellery worth lakhs and a car was looted from them, the police said.
A case has been registered and the police is investigating the matter.