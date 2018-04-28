Armed Robbers Loot Marriage Party, Kill Bride In Uttar Pradesh Six armed men, in two cars, intercepted the marriage party while it was on its way back and killed the bride.

Armed robbers shot dead a bride and looted jewellery worth lakhs after intercepting a marriage party on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway in Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.



The incident occurred near Matore village, under the Dorala police station area, of Meerut last night, they said, adding that the groom and four others were injured in the attack.



The victims were returning to the district after the wedding ceremony in Ghaziabad district, officials said.



Six armed men, in two cars, intercepted the marriage party while it was on its way back.



Farhana was killed after she resisted the robbers, Senior Superintendant of Police Manjil Saini said.



Jewellery worth lakhs and a car was looted from them, the police said.



Police have started a search operation to nab the perpetrators, Ms Saini said, adding that the bride was rushed to the Muzaffarnagar Medical College, where she was declared dead.



A case has been registered and the police is investigating the matter.



