Armed Men Rob Petrol Pump Of Rs 40 Lakh In Punjab: Cops

A probe is underway, the police said.

Four armed persons robbed a petrol pump in Bhatmajra village here on Monday of Rs 40 lakh, said police.

The incident took place when a pump employee along with a gunman was going to a bank to deposit the money, they said.

Harmeet Singh, the employee, said that the robbers blocked their car with their vehicle and took out pistols and fired in the air. They then snatched the cash from them and fled, said police.

Fatehgarh Sahib Senior Superintendent of Police Ravjot Grewal said investigation was underway and robbers will be traced soon.

