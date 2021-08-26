Armed Forces Won't Let Political Turmoil In Any Country Affect India: Om Birla

Armed forces won't let turmoil in any country affect India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said. (File)

The armed forces would not let political turmoil in any other country affect India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday in a reference to the crisis in Afghanistan.

Mr Birla is on a week-long trip to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as part of the 'parliamentary outreach programme for empowerment of panchayati raj institutions'.

Mr Birla said he is visiting the region to strengthen the panchayati raj system and democratic institutions.

Asked about recent political crisis in Afghanistan, Mr Birla said India favours democratic system flourishing in all countries.

"We have full faith on our armed forces that they wouldn't let political turmoil in any other country (Afghanistan) affect India," Mr Birla said.

On the recent tensions on the LAC, Mr Birla said, "India is capable of safeguarding its borders and people. And the country is against expansionism and cross-border terrorism."

