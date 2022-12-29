Arijit Singh's Kolkata Concert Cancellation Sparks Another 'Saffron' Song Row

In yet another row over a song and the colour saffron, cancellation of singer Arijit Singh's February 18 concert in Kolkata has led to allegations by the BJP that it's a political decision.

The Trinamool Congress government of West Bengal has denied permission citing a G-20 event in the same area, but BJP's Amit Malviya said it's because Arijit Singh sang ‘Rang de tu mohey gerua' — literal translation: ‘Colour me saffron' — in front of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a recent event. He was apparently alluding to Ms Banerjee disliking his party, the BJP, which pitches saffron as the colour of its ‘Hindu Nationalist' ideology.

Arijit Singh had sung a couple of lines from the song at the Kolkata International Film Festival as dedication to actor Shah Rukh Khan, whose movie ‘Dilwale' (2015) featured it. He sang other songs too.

Amit Malviya, in his tweet, sarcastically referred to a comment by actor Amitabh Bachchan, too, at that fest, that “questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression” in the country.

Mr Bachchan's comments were made just days after a row over Deepika Padukone dancing in a “saffron” bikini with Shah Rukh Khan in a song from the upcoming movie ‘Pathaan'. BJP leaders led boycott calls against the film, alleging that the “holy colour of Hindus” had been “insulted” in the song ‘Besharam Rang'.

Asked why the concert has been cancelled, state minister Firhad Hakim said, "The event marking India's G-20 presidency will take place at the convention hall just opposite Eco Park (venue for Arijit Singh's concert).

He added, “Several foreign dignitaries are likely to attend that event… Huge crowds would have gathered for Arijit Singh's show and it would have been difficult to handle. The police felt that conducting such a big event could result in a law and order problem," the minister said, according to news agency ANI.