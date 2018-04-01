In Midnight Drama, Union Minister's Son Arrested For Bihar Violence Arijit Shashwat is accused of leading a Ram Navami procession without permission in Bihar's Bhagalpur on March 17; provocative slogans were allegedly raised during the procession leading to communal clashes.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Patna: Surrounded by hordes of media personnel, Arijit Shashwat, the son of union minister Ashwini Choubey, was arrested amid drama late on Saturday night in Bihar's capital Patna, in connection with the communal clashes in Bhagalpur town in the state two weeks ago.



The 36-year-old BJP leader is accused of leading a Ram Navami procession without permission in Bhagalpur on March 17; provocative slogans were allegedly raised during the procession leading to communal clashes. The violence there is widely seen as the trigger for similar clashes in several parts of the state, and has exposed the Nitish Kumar government to fierce attacks from the Opposition.



Arijit Shashwat, whose petition to shield him from arrest was rejected by a court in Bhagalpur on Saturday, was arrested barely 300 metres from the Chief Minister's residence.



"We got information of his whereabouts and began our surveillance. Bhagalpur police were also here with an arrest warrant for Arijit (Shashwat). We arrested him near a police station here outside Hanuman Mandir. As per routine procedures, we will now begin interrogating him," Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Dubey told reporters.



Arrest warrants had been issued against Arijit Shashwat soon after the violence on March 17 but the police was seen to be reluctant to arrest him due to political pressure.



"The FIR is nothing but a piece of garbage which was registered by corrupt officers of the area. My son made no mistake," minister Ashwini Choubey had said. His son, who the police said was missing, was frequently seen to be giving statements against the district administration. "Why should I surrender," Arijit Shashwat had famously retorted in one interaction.



