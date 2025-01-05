Cops Go To Arrest A Man In Bihar, End Up Clashing With His Family, Locals

A police team that went to arrest a man in Bihar's Darbhanga district was allegedly attacked by the accused's family and other locals on Saturday, leading to massive clashes between them. The incident took place in the Laheriyasarai area when the family of the accused, Jitendra Yadav - who was reportedly an accused in a dowry case - tried to free him from the arrest.

A video of the incident shows a large group of mob throwing stones at the police officials and trying to snatch their guns. They also tried to block the main road by burning tyres to prevent the police from reaching the accused's house.

Three officials, including two sub-inspectors and a constable, were injured in the incident. They have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

"The incident took place in the Abhanda area under the jurisdiction of Laheriasarai police station when a police team went to arrest a person against whom a warrant was issued by a court. The family members of the accused and other locals suddenly attacked the police team... they also forcibly freed the accused," Darbhanga (Sadar) Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Amit Kumar, said.

According to the police, a team of additional security personnel was sent to the area to stop the attack and disperse the crowd.

"The locals tried pushing children in the crowd...so we did not fire back at them much. They pelted stones at the security personnel. However, the situation was brought under control after mild use of force," Kumar said.

The police have detained five people, including the man against whom the arrest warrant was issued.

A case has been registered and the matter is being further investigated, officials said.