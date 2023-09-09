'Appear In Court In 30 Days Or...': Cops' Warning To 4 Lashkar Terrorists

Moreover, the orders were also affixed at conspicuous places in the towns where they resided.

The Special Investigation Team (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday affixed proclamation orders on the residences of four active terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) that asked them to appear in court within 30 days or their properties will be attached.

The terrorists - identified as Umais Ahmed Wani, resident of Chawalgam, Kulgam, Basit Ahmed Dar, resident of Redwani, Kulgam, Owais Ferooz, resident of Festbal, Pampore, and Momin Gulzar, resident of Firdose Colony, Eidgah, Srinagar - are wanted in many terror cases and have been absconding, a police spokesman said here.

The designated and special court under NIA Act, Srinagar, issued general non-bailable warrants against the four after their involvement was established in various cases, he said.

The SIU team of District Srinagar, with the assistance of police teams of districts Kulgam and Awantipora, affixed proclamations orders under Section 83 of CrPC on the residences of four active terrorists who are absconders in many terror cases, the spokesman said.

By issuing these orders, the court has directed the accused persons to appear before it within 30 days from the date of publication of the proclamation, failing which proceedings under Section 83 of CrPC shall be initiated against them, he said.

Under Section 83 of CrPC, a court issuing a proclamation under Section 82 against a person, who is facing a warrant but is absconding, can order the attachment of any property, movable or immovable, or both, belonging to the person.

The spokesman said the proclamation orders have been published in local newspapers and also affixed on the conspicuous part of their residences.

The contents of proclamation orders were read to the family members of the accused in a language that they could comprehend.

Moreover, the orders were also affixed at conspicuous places in the towns where they resided.

The accused are presently active terrorists and are affiliated with the banned terrorist outfit LeT.

