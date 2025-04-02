Apoorva Mukhija Wipes Instagram Clean Amid 'India's Got Latent' Backlash

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija has wiped her Instagram clean. Also known as "The Rebel Kid" on social media, Ms Mukhija's move came amid the ongoing controversy surrounding India's Got Latent and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks.

Her Instagram post as well as the following count stands at zero, but she has 3 million followers. The decision to delete all posts has led to fans questioning if it is related to the ongoing India's Got Latent controversy or a simple April Fool's prank.

Ms Mukhija was part of the panel on the show when Mr Allahabadia made what many described as a "vulgar" joke about parents.

The controversy erupted in February after an FIR was filed against several individuals, including comedian Samay Raina, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, fitness influencer Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija, associated with the show.

The FIR accused the show of featuring sexually explicit conversations and promoting obscene content to the public on YouTube. Mr Allahbadia faced backlash for allegedly asking a contestant about watching his parents in an intimate act.

The comments were deemed offensive by many, leading to outrage and multiple complaints across the country.

In March month, Ms Mukhija and Mr Allahbadia visited the National Commission for Women (NCW) office and submitted written apologies. NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar told reporters, "Keeping the social impact in mind, they were issued notices. They came before the commission and expressed deep regret. They said they should not have spoken in such a manner and have now submitted a written apology."

Who is Apoorva Mukhija?

Apoorva Mukhija is a computer science engineer turned content creator. The social media influencer, who goes by The Rebel Kid on Instagram, gained fame for her skits and reels on Instagram during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has since grown popular for her mini vlogs, candid storytelling, and fashion and travel vlogs.